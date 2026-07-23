FC Oleksandriya Overview

FC Oleksandriya

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Christian Pulisic Liverpool crest

Why ‘nightmare’ Pulisic could be Liverpool’s Salah replacement

Christian Pulisic could be the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, Jonathan Spector has told GOAL, with the USMNT star considered to be a “nightmare” for opposition defences. The United States international forward is currently on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan, but boasts Premier League experience from his four-year stint at Chelsea.

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EPL pre-season wonderkids GFX

10 wonderkids to watch as EPL clubs kick off pre-season

With the new Premier League season now less than a month away from kicking off on August 21, pre-season friendlies are about to get into full swing as the majority of clubs jet off around the globe to ensure the best possible preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. However, due to the World Cup, a number of squads are far from full strength as those who reached the knockout rounds in North America enjoy some belated time off, creating opportunities for others to stake their claim for greater roles over the next 10 months.

AnalysisPremier League
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town00000000
13Leeds United crestLeeds United00000000
14Liverpool crestLiverpool00000000
15Manchester City crestManchester City00000000
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
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La Liga winner odds: Why Real Madrid could be the value pick
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