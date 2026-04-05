How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of SSC Napoli vs AC Milan as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and AC Milan will kick off at 6 Apr 2026, 19:45.

Match Preview

Getty Images

The race for second place in Serie A hits a fever pitch this Monday as Napoli hosts AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. With only one point separating the two sides, this Matchday 31 clash is effectively a six-pointer for automatic Champions League qualification. Both teams enter the fray with mixed availability.

Napoli is sweating over the fitness of David Neres while missing key defensive pillars like Di Lorenzo, whereas Milan must navigate the suspension of Fikayo Tomori and potential injuries to stars like Rafael Leão and Adrien Rabiot. Despite these absences, the tactical battle remains high-stakes, pitting Napoli’s clinical finisher Rasmus Højlund against a Milan side that excels at rapid counter-attacks and set-piece defence.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: