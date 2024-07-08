Renuka Odedra

Commerce Writer

Born and raised in Leicester, I joined GOAL in 2022 as part of the Affiliate team. I've loved football since I was young and would often be in front of the telly watching Match Of The Day with my brother. I've followed the game from the stellar displays of the early 2000s Chelsea squad to the Premier League triumph of my home club - Leicester City. I'm passionate about women's football and proud to have contributed to Football, She Wrote, a first-of-a-kind women's football writing anthology.