Sporting de Alcazar Overview

Mikel Merino emerged as the unlikely hero with a second-half brace as Spain came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 at the Stadion Poljud. The victory secures Luis de la Fuente's side a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.
Mikel Merino proved to be the hero once again as Spain fought back from a goal down to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in Split. The Arsenal midfielder struck twice in the second half to ensure Luis de la Fuente's side extended their remarkable unbeaten run and booked their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.