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Sporting de Alcazar

Sporting de Alcazar Overview

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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Monaco crestMonaco541083513
W
D
W
W
W
2Lyon crestLyon5320102811
W
D
W
D
W
3Paris FC crestParis FC532083511
W
D
W
W
D
4Lille crestLille531184410
L
W
W
D
W
5Rennes crestRennes531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
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