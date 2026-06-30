Potenza Overview

Potenza

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Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet Championship

Lampard going nowhere! Exit talk ended by new Coventry contract

Frank Lampard has officially committed his long-term future to Coventry City by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2029. After guiding the Sky Blues to the Championship title and securing a sensational return to the Premier League, the manager has ended any speculation about his future ahead of their highly anticipated top-flight campaign.

F. LampardTransfers
Frank Lampard Coventry

Future England boss? Lampard backed by ex-Three Lions captain

Frank Lampard is, after overseeing promotion into the Premier League at Coventry, being backed to become a contender for the England manager’s top. Ex-Three Lions captain Terry Butcher has told GOAL why he is hoping to see more home-grown coaches compete for that prestigious post, with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney not being ruled out of the equation just yet.

ExclusiveEngland
Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet Championship

Lampard close to long-term Coventry City extension

Frank Lampard is close to signing a lucrative long-term contract extension with Coventry City following their sensational return to the top flight. The former England midfielder has transformed the West Midlands club since his arrival, successfully ending their painful 25-year absence from the Premier League by securing the Championship title last season.

F. LampardPremier League
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Liam Rosenior Chelsea 2025-26

‘Risk’ - Chelsea flop rules Rosenior out of race for PL post

Danny Murphy has explained to GOAL why Liam Rosenior, on the back of his Chelsea flop, would be “too much of a risk” for Fulham to offer the 41-year-old an immediate return to Premier League management. The former Cottagers star has also assessed the chances of Frank Lampard returning to west London following his promotion-winning heroics at Coventry.

L. RoseniorExclusive
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
6Chelsea crestChelsea00000000
7Coventry City crestCoventry City00000000
8Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace00000000
9Everton crestEverton00000000
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