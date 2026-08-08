Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have moved into the race for one of Fenerbahce's brightest young talents, with a host of clubs circling the player during the current transfer window.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has named the target as 19-year-old Frenchman Sidiki Cherif, who is also drawing interest from Stuttgart in Germany. English sides Ipswich Town and Coventry City had previously been linked with him too.

Speaking on YouTube, the journalist said: "I said the same thing when I first broke the story: sell Sidiki Cherif without incurring any financial loss, in fact you can even make a profit from this deal too."

He continued: "We previously broke the news of Ipswich Town and Coventry's interest in the player, and at the time I added another piece of information about the existence of two additional offers, one from a Saudi club and the other from the German league (the Bundesliga). A few days ago we revealed that the German club is Stuttgart, while the other team is Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia."

Recent changes to the rules on registering foreign and young players in the Saudi Pro League have, according to Sabuncuoglu, made Cherif something of a "golden boy" and the number one strategic target there. The new regulations allow clubs to use young players directly and spread them across the first team and the youth and junior ranks, boosting Cherif's chances of a fresh challenge and the regular football he is chasing.

He added: "Because of the amendment of this regulation, clubs are now able to immediately involve two players in the lower categories, and two players in the first team under the young player rule, and this means that the two (young) players currently at most clubs (in the first team) will be out of the reckoning (or will be replaced)."

Read also: Salah the secret word: an anticipated date to settle the transfer of the Al-Hilal star to Trabzon

Read also: Astonishing gains and legal action: the Salah deal turns the scales in 72 hours