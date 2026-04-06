Norwich City Overview

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Middlesbrough v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

📽️ | Thompson faces FA heat after bottle incident

The Football Association (FA) has been urged to take individual action against Jordan Thompson after the Preston North End midfielder kicked a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator. The incident occurred during the 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, a result that further compounds the pressure on manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Preston North EndJ. Thompson
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-MAN CITY

Leeds urge fans to respect Ramadan pause after booing

Leeds United have issued a firm plea to their supporters to respect a planned pause in play during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City. The break is designed to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast, a protocol that was unfortunately met with hostility during the club’s recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road. Seeking to avoid a repeat of those scenes, the west Yorkshire club released a detailed statement ahead of the game.

Leeds UnitedD. Farke
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Standings

Championship crestChampionship

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Middlesbrough crestMiddlesbrough00000000
11Millwall crestMillwall00000000
12Norwich City crestNorwich City00000000
13Portsmouth crestPortsmouth00000000
14Preston North End crestPreston North End00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite França x Suécia - Copa do Mundo 2026 - 30/06/2026
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