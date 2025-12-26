How to watch today's Millwall vs Ipswich Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Millwall vs Ipswich live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Millwall and Ipswich Town will be available to watch and stream live online through Sky Sports+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Millwall will look to leapfrog Ipswich Town into third spot at least temporarily when the two sides clash in a Championship tie on Friday.

The Championship match between Millwall and Ipswich Town will kick off at 10 am EST / 3 pm GMT on 26 December 2025 at The Den in London, England.

It would have already looked better for the hosts - now sixth - had they not lost their last two outings, while Ipswich have made steady progress lately.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

Team news & squads

Millwall vs Ipswich Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Neil Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Millwall Latest News

Femi Azeez remains suspended for the Boxing Day fixture following his red card against Hull City.

Additionally, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Daniel Kelly, Casper de Norre, Derek Mazou-Sacko, Josh Coburn, Luke Cundle, William Smallbone, Massimo Luongo and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen are all unavailable for selection through injuries.

Ipswich Town Latest News

While the likes of Conor Townsend, George Hirst, Harry Clarke and Wes Burns are sidelined by injury issues, Sammie Szmodics has been absent from training due to illness and is hence also unlikely to feature here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

