How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United aim to snap a four-match winless streak in the Premier League as they welcome Leicester City to St. James' Park this weekend.

Leicester, who are revitalised under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, have picked up four points from two games since his arrival. Sitting five points above the relegation zone and six behind Newcastle, the Foxes are finding their rhythm. Leicester boast a strong recent record against Newcastle, losing only once in their last seven league encounters, with five wins in that stretch. Remarkably, St. James' Park has been a happy hunting ground for Leicester, as they've won there six times in the Premier League—more than any other away venue.

Newcastle's current record of 5W-5D-5L leaves them 12th in the table, far from the Champions League contention they had envisioned. While the Magpies have shown grit against the so-called "Big Six" with a 2W-2D-1L record—including stalemates against Liverpool and Manchester City—their form against the rest of the division has been underwhelming, managing just 3W-3D-4L against the other 13 teams.

Newcastle vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester will be played at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET on Saturday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Alexander Isak has been a livewire in recent weeks, combining menace with occasional inefficiency in front of goal. The Swedish striker will look to find consistency as he leads the line flanked by wingers Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes has rediscovered some of his best form, providing much-needed stability in midfield.

On the injury front, Newcastle are without Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), and Emil Krafth (shoulder), while Joe Willock (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leicester team news

For Leicester, veteran forward Jamie Vardy continues to climb the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts. With 142 goals, he’s just two behind Robin van Persie and four shy of Teddy Sheringham, sitting 15th overall. At nearly 38 years old, the question remains whether Vardy can sustain his productivity long enough to crack the top 10, which is 20 goals away.

The Foxes will be missing Boubakary Soumare (suspension), Harry Winks (groin), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), and Abdul Fatawu, who is sidelined for the season with a knee injury. Odsonne Edouard is questionable due to an undisclosed issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

