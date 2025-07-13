How to watch today's Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The reimagined FIFA Club World Cup is nearing its dramatic conclusion, with just one blockbuster clash left to settle it all.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to square off in Sunday's grand finale, bringing the curtain down on a month-long, 32-team spectacle. With the title of world champions and a coveted piece of silverware hanging in the balance, both giants have everything to play for.

The Blues booked their spot in the final with a semi-final win over Fluminense, thanks to a clinical brace from new signing Joao Pedro. Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are aiming to etch their name in history as the first English club to lift the Club World Cup twice, having edged Palmeiras in the 2021 edition.

As for PSG, this marks their maiden voyage to the tournament's final, and what a statement they made. The French champions blew past Real Madrid in emphatic fashion to punch their ticket to the title bout.

Sunday's clash between two of Europe’s elite promises fireworks. On paper, one side might hold the edge, but in a final of this magnitude, the margins could be razor-thin. Expect a battle of tactical wits, individual brilliance, and perhaps a moment of magic to decide it all.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have been handed a timely lift ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final, with Moises Caicedo shaking off an ankle knock to return to full training. However, boss Enzo Maresca still faces a few selection headaches from his high-priced squad.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia is dealing with a muscle issue, while Benoit Badiashile remains a question mark. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke is unlikely to feature amid mounting speculation over a potential move to Arsenal. Recent signings Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are ruled out due to eligibility restrictions.

On the bright side, Levi Colwill and Liam Delap are back in contention after serving suspensions in the semi-final. Delap's return adds depth up front, but it's hard to look past Joao Pedro to lead the line again after his match-winning brace in the semi-final.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Over in the PSG camp, things are looking clearer. Luis Enrique appears to have a mostly healthy squad at his disposal, though defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez remain suspended after seeing red in the quarter-finals.

Lucas Beraldo is expected to step in for Pacho again alongside captain Marquinhos at the back, with little reason to tinker elsewhere in the lineup ahead of the final at MetLife Stadium.

All eyes will be on Ousmane Dembele, who finally earned his first start of the tournament against Real Madrid after recovering from injury. A Ballon d'Or candidate and game-changer, the Frenchman is set to headline PSG's now-settled front three in this high-stakes showdown.

