Soccer Cities Guide: How to buy Premier League tickets if you’re visiting on vacation

Here's everything you need to know about going to watch a Premier League match if you are visiting England on holiday

The United Kingdom is home to one of the best sporting competitions in the world, with the Premier League boasting some of the biggest teams and talent on the planet.

With legendary clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as the all-conquering Manchester City, fans have the luxury of seeing the stars in action every week during the season. The league features footballing leviathans such as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Casemiro, plus many more.

Each stadium possesses a unique atmosphere, with a number of iconic venues worth visiting, such as Anfield, Old Trafford and the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here's the Soccer Cities guide to buying tickets to see Premier League games while on vacation in the UK.

How to buy Premier League tickets

The safest and most reliable method of buying tickets for Premier League matches is to go directly through the club you wish to see.

So, that means visiting the club's official website or contacting the club's ticketing office directly to make enquiries. You can usually go in-person to a stadium box office, but it is probably worth phoning in advance to avoid making a wasted journey

When planning your vacation, have a look at the Premier League fixtures and see which games happen to coincide with your visit, then you can start the process of getting tickets.

It is usually a good idea to seek tickets well in advance of a fixture, because they tend to sell out quickly.

Home tickets for the bigger clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are usually in high demand, so it may be more difficult to go to such games, but it is worth exploring nonetheless as you may get lucky.

Tickets can also sometimes be bought through re-sale sites, but you should note that prices may vary and you could be expected to pay extra, depending on the demand.

The Premier League advises fans to be wary of purchasing tickets from 'touts' and if you are in doubt about the validity of a ticket to contact the clubs directly.

Once you have your ticket secured, then it is time to get yourself kitted out with the latest colours and learn the newest chants.

Tickets for Premier League 2023-24 teams

You can find out more information about buying tickets to specific Premier League matches by visiting the dedicated pages below.

