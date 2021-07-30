Oxlade-Chamberlain up for Firmino challenge at Liverpool after playing No 9 role in pre-season

The England international is more at home in midfield, but Jurgen Klopp has been experimenting with him as a central striker

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is up for the challenge of offering Liverpool a central striking alternative to Roberto Firmino.

The England international has made his name as a midfielder, but Jurgen Klopp has been experimenting with him as a No 9 during pre-season.

There is a lack of depth in that position at Anfield with Brazil star Firmino the main man for the Reds, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to step up if required.

What has been said?

"It’s a new little role up there which I quite enjoy," Oxlade-Chamberlain has told Liverpool's official website, with Firmino yet to return for pre-season after his Copa America exploits.

"It’s similar to how the more advanced midfielder plays in the team, but a little bit different defensively to get used to. Bobby does it better than anyone in world football so it’s not easy to follow him.

"In possession you can pick up nice positions and get on the ball. If I do play more often in that position my main thing is to contribute with goals because we create a lot in and around that area. Even when I’ve played in advanced midfield, I feel I can score goals from that area."

How many goals has Oxlade-Chamberlain scored?

The 27-year-old has never been prolific, with double figures reached in only one season - and that was in League One with Southampton in 2010-11.

His best return for Liverpool came in 2019-20 when he contributed eight across all competitions as Klopp's men claimed the Premier League title.

In total, Oxlade-Chamberlain has 14 goals from 104 appearances for the Reds and 44 in 345 outings in his club career as a whole. He has managed seven for his country from 35 caps.

Liverpool are counting down the days to their season opener against Norwich on August 14, with friendlies against Athletic Club and Osasuna before then.

