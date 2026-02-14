Goal.com
Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoJuventus
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Inter vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 255th Derby d'Italia sees title-chasing Inter face a resurgent Juventus side at the San Siro.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Juventus, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes World Football
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

Inter vs Juventus kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Juventus kicks off on 14 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

After losing against Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter have won five games on the bounce across all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 in Serie A. Christian Chivu's men hold an eight-point lead over Milan in the title race, although their major city rivals do have a game in hand. 

US Sassuolo Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie AGetty Images

Strangely, however, the Nerazzurri have claimed just a single point from direct encounters with Italy’s top four this term, including a 4-3 defeat to Juve. That's now just one win in seven Serie A H2Hs for Inter. 

Juventus are back in the top four, but their away form raises cause for concern. They lost two of the last four away games in Cagliari, Parma, Monaco and Bergamo, failing to score in three of those, including a Coppa Italia exit to Atalanta.

Atalanta BC v Juventus FC - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Inter midfielders Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu returned to training this week, while Juve winger Francisco Conceição missed the Lazio game and is a doubt. Dusan Vlahovic is definitely out for the visitors.

Inter Juventus Serie AGetty Images

No side has kept more clean sheets than Inter’s 13 in Serie A this season.

Federico DiMarco has two goals and six assists in his last four matches for Inter, with 11 assists in total this term.

FBL-ITA-SERIE A-SASSUOLO-INTER MILANGetty Images

Team news & squads

Inter vs Juventus Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestJUV
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
31
Y. Bisseck
25
M. Akanji
22
H. Mkhitaryan
32
F. Dimarco
23
N. Barella
7
P. Zielinski
11
L. Henrique
9
M. Thuram
10
L. Martinez
16
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
3
G. Bremer
6
L. Kelly
27
A. Cambiaso
10
K. Yildiz
8
T. Koopmeiners
22
W. McKennie
5
M. Locatelli
32
J. Cabal
30
J. David

3-4-2-1

JUVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

JUV

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

