England Women's 2023 fixtures & results: World Cup group, Nations League & Lionesses' match schedule in full

A complete guide to the Lionesses' year, including fixtures at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the newly-launched Nations League and the Arnold Clark Cup.

After triumphing at the Euros in 2022, lifting the trophy on home soil at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, England now have their eyes on glory at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The first half of the year will be spent preparing for that tournament in the best way possible, something they started at the end of 2022 - playing the world champions, the U.S. women's national team, and beating them.

There is also a newly-launched UEFA Women's Nations League to come in 2023, which will be linked to qualification for the 2025 Euros, and windows for friendlies as the year goes on, too.

What fixtures do England Women have in 2023?

England's year will begin in February with the Arnold Clark Cup, which returns after the Lionesses won the inaugural edition last year. Joining the hosts for the 2023 tournament will be Belgium, Italy and South Korea.

On April 6, as European champions, England will contest the first-ever Women’s Finalissima at Wembley Stadium against the champions of South America, Brazil. There is room for another fixture to be organised in that international window, too.

There will then be one more international break before the Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20, from July 10 to July 18, for the Lionesses to complete their final tournament preparations.

Wiegman's side have been grouped with China, Denmark and the Group B play-off winner, which will be either Chile, Senegal or Haiti. The play-off tournament takes place from February 17 to February 23.

After the World Cup concludes, the UEFA Women's Nations League will take place for the first time. There are no official dates for this, but UEFA said it would begin in the autumn.

The dates for the final three international breaks of 2023 are September 18 to September 26, October 23 to October 31 and November 27 to December 5.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Play-off Group B winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 China 0 0 0 0 0 0

England Women's fixtures & results in 2023

Date Time (UK) Match Competition Venue Feb 16 7:45pm* England vs South Korea Arnold Clark Cup Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Feb 19 3:15pm* England vs Italy Arnold Clark Cup TBC Feb 22 7:45pm* England vs Belgium Arnold Clark Cup Ashton Gate, Bristol Apr 6 7:45pm England vs Brazil Women’s Finalissima Wembley Stadium, London Jul 22 10:30am England vs Play-off Group B winner Women's World Cup Lang Park, Brisbane July 28 9:30am England vs Denmark Women's World Cup Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney Aug 1 11:00am China vs England Women's World Cup Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

*Kick-off times subject to change