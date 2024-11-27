Club World Cup 2025 Lionel Messi Erling HaalandGetty/GOAL composite
Club World Cup 2025 draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & where to watch

With the draw for the new club tournament not long away, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the draw.

The best football clubs from across the world will battle it out in 2025 to get their hands on the brand new FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

FIFA has revamped its flagship club tournament to make it more akin to the traditional World Cup, with a group stage followed by knockout games.

So, when is the 2025 Club World Cup draw and which teams are involved? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Club World Cup draw?

The draw for the Club World Cup 2025 will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024. It will be held in Miami, Florida and proceedings are scheduled to start at 1 pm ET (6 pm GMT).

How to watch the Club World Cup draw

Fans who wish to watch the draw live can do so on FIFA.com and FIFA+, FIFA's streaming service. The draw will also be available to watch on FIFA's supporting channels.

Which teams are in the 2025 Club World Cup?

A total of 32 teams will be in the hat for the 2025 Club World Cup draw. Among the high-profile clubs to compete are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors.

The teams will be divided into seeding pots ahead of the draw.

You can see the full list of teams below:

ConfederationTeamCountry
AFCAl HilalSaudi Arabia
AFCUrawa Red DiamondsJapan
AFCAl AinUAE
AFCUlsan HDSouth Korea
CAFAl AhlyEgypt
CAFWydad ACMorocco
CAFEsperance de TunisTunisia
CAFMamelodi SundownsSouth Africa
CONCACAFInter MiamiUnited States
CONCACAFLeonMexico
CONCACAFMonterreyMexico
CONCACAFPachucaMexico
CONCACAFSeattle SoundersUnited States
CONMEBOLBoca JuniorsArgentina
CONMEBOLFlamengoBrazil
CONMEBOLFluminenseBrazil
CONMEBOLPalmeirasBrazil
CONMEBOLRiver PlateArgentina
CONMEBOLAtletico MG/BotafogoBrazil
OFCAuckland CityNew Zealand
UEFAAtletico MadridSpain
UEFABayern MunichGermany
UEFABenficaPortugal
UEFABorussia DortmundGermany
UEFAChelseaEngland
UEFAInterItaly
UEFAJuventusItaly
UEFAManchester CityEngland
UEFAPSGFrance
UEFAPortoPortugal
UEFAReal MadridSpain
UEFARed Bull SalzburgAustria

When does the Club World Cup 2025 start?

The revamped 2025 Club World Cup will begin on June 15, 2024, and conclude on July 13, 2024.

United States is the host country, with games set to be played across the land in California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Washington D.C.

What is the format of the 2025 Club World Cup?

The new Club World Cup will see 32 teams divided into eight groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other in round-robin and the top two teams progress to the knockout stage of the competition, or the last 16.

The knockout stage features three rounds (round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals) before the final. In knockout stage games, if the scores are level after normal time, extra time will be played. If a winner is not decided after extra time, a penalty shoot-out will be contested in order to determine a winner.

