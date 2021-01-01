'Blown out of proportion' - Conte's former assistant Alessio lifts the lid on Mourinho spat

Two fiery characters butted heads during their time together in England and will be rekindling that rivalry in Serie A next season

Inter boss Antonio Conte is ready to rekindle his rivalry with Jose Mourinho next season, as the Portuguese prepares to take charge of Roma, but Angelo Alessio insists talk of tension between the pair has been "blown out of proportion".

Two fiery characters have butted heads in the past, with their time together in the Premier League at Chelsea and Manchester United seeing sparks fly.

Mourinho reacted angrily to Conte's celebrations during a meeting at Stamford Bridge, with the latter branding his coaching counterpart a "little man" in January 2018.

More sporting drama is expected when the duo cross tactical swords again, but Alessio - Conte's former assistant - insists any differences have been ironed out.

He has told Football Italia: "They are a bit similar. They have strong characters and maybe that can be one of the reasons why they clashed,.

"I remember we beat Manchester United in 2018 and Mourinho was upset due to Antonio’s celebration. They continued to taunt each other for some time after that.

"Sometimes things get blown out of proportion. There were not pleasant words between them, but it all began with a misunderstanding.

"That time, Mourinho was annoyed with Conte’s celebration, but that’s what Antonio always does. Everyone knows that, it was a regular celebration for him.

"They are smart people, so in the end, they cleared the air. Now they respect each other and I am sure we’ll see that when they meet next season."

Will Conte be sticking around at Inter?

Conte, who saw Chelsea to Premier League title glory and a FA Cup win during his time in England, has just guided Inter to a first Serie A crown in 11 years - since Mourinho last achieved that feat in 2010.

Questions have, however, been asked of how long he will be sticking around amid talk of financial difficulties at San Siro.

A return to Juventus has been mooted for the 51-year-old, but Alessio cannot see steps being retraced to Turin by a man who starred for the Bianconeri as a player and enjoyed three memorable seasons with them as a manager between 2011 and 2014.

Quizzed on the talk of a second spell with Juve being taken in, with Andrea Pirlo under pressure in that post at present, Alessio said: "Right now, I don’t think so.

"It’s difficult to predict right now. It seems unrealistic, but never say never in football."

