Mourinho returns to management at Roma on three-year contract

The Portuguese, who has previously worked in Serie A with Inter, has wasted little time in finding a new job after being sacked by Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has wasted little time in finding a new job following his sacking at Tottenham, with the Portuguese set to take charge of Roma from 2021-22 on a three-year contract.

The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties at Tottenham on April 19, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager failing to convince at a third Premier League employer.

His stock remains high, though, particularly in Italy where he has previously enjoyed considerable success with Inter, and a role as successor to Paulo Fonseca at Stadio Olimpico is set to be taken on after committing to a deal through to 2024.

What has been said?

In a statement released on the club's official website, president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin have said: "We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family.

"A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

"The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club."

What has Mourinho said?

The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

A man that guided Inter to Treble glory in 2010 has won 25 major trophies over the course of his career to date.

He is hoping to enjoy more success in the Italian capital, saying of his appointment at Roma: "Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision.

"After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

"In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!"

Will Mourinho succeed in Italy?

Mourinho is one of only three managers to have won the Champions League with two different clubs - Porto and Inter - and has landed domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

Roma are convinced that he can succeed in their dugout, despite his spell at Spurs ending in trophyless disappointment.

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s general manager, added: "When Jose became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time.

"We were blown away by Jose’s desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels.

"We know that in order to build a successful sporting project it takes time, patience and the right people in the right positions. We are supremely confident that Jose will be the perfect coach for our project, for both our immediate and long-term future.

"Together with the vision and ambition of Dan and Ryan Friedkin, we will build the foundations of a new AS Roma."

