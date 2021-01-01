Inter told Kante signing would be Sneijder-esque as Moratti urges summer raid on Chelsea

The former Nerazzurri president would love to see a World Cup-winning midfielder added to a squad that has already claimed the Serie A title

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has urged the newly-crowned Serie A champions to rekindle their interest in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

A World Cup-winning midfielder on the books at Stamford Bridge has seen a move to San Siro mooted for some time, with the presence of former Blues boss Antonio Conte in Milan only serving to fan those flames.

Moratti believes every effort should be made to get a deal done this summer, with it possible that Kante could emulate the efforts of 2010 Treble winner Wesley Sneijder in lifting Inter to even greater heights.

What has been said?

Moratti, who was Inter chairman between 1995 and 2013, has told Sky Sport Italia when asked if Kante could be a missing piece in pursuit of future success: "Yes, of course, he is a player who has all the qualities to complete the team in the best possible way.

"I remember when we took Sneijder, we were already very strong but this player, who sped up the game even more, put us in a position to have a team that was not only strong, but exceptional.

"I believe that the same thing could happen by taking Kante, but I only say this as a fan because I know how difficult it is to sign him."

Stars already shining at Inter

Conte has already cobbled together a star-studded squad at Inter - one good enough to end an 11-year wait for domestic title glory with four games to spare.

Jose Mourinho was the last man to deliver a Serie A crown to San Siro, but Romelu Lukaku and Co have surged over that line again this season.

Moratti is among those to have been impressed by collective efforts in 2020-21, adding on those who have played leading roles in the capture of major silverware: "Lukaku and Lautaro [Martinez] are two exceptional players and Lukaku is the emblem of this victory, because in addition to scoring goals he also lightens the team's work.

"But for me, [Nicolo] Barella was the player who most embodied the character of Inter, the character that was necessary to win. I think that Barella has had a special championship, then there are all the others.

Article continues below

"There is [Achraf] Hakimi who was a surprise, even though he was known to be strong. The defence was solid and [Samir] Handanovic, who has made a few mistakes in the last few games, saved us with many spectacular saves in the first part of the championship.

"In short, there are no weak points."

Further reading