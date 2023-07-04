Arsenal place Folarin Balogun on transfer list and set hefty price tag for USMNT striker

Arsenal have reportedly made Folarin Balogun available for transfer, while putting a £50 million ($64m) price tag around his neck.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker was allowed to spend the 2022-23 campaign away from Emirates Stadium on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Reims. His stock soared while in France, with the 20-goal barrier broken while also forming part of an international allegiance tug of war between England and the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The New York native has sided with the land of his birth, and has already opened his goal account for the USMNT, but another big decision needs to be made on his future at club level. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal – who have been made aware that Balogun does not want to take in another loan – are opening themselves up to offers.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun has been linked with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Marseille and RB Leipzig, with Arsenal looking to generate around £50m from any sale. They are in a position to demand a sizeable fee as the highly-rated striker remains under contract in north London through to 2025.

WHAT NEXT? While looking to find a buyer for Balogun, Arsenal are also said to be “exploring potential exit routes” for Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares.