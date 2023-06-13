Arsenal ready to cut losses on £72m flop Nicolas Pepe - and could even terminate his contract if no permanent transfer can be arranged

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cut their losses on £72 million ($91m) flop Nicolas Pepe, with it possible that he could be released as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international winger became the Gunners’ record signing when completing a big-money transfer from Lille in the summer of 2019. He struggled to settle in English football, registering 27 goals through 112 appearances, and was allowed to spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Nice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nice will not be pursuing a permanent deal, meaning that Pepe is due back in north London this summer. He still has 12 months left to run on his contract with Arsenal and remains one of the highest earners on the club’s books.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph reports that the Gunners now want rid of Pepe, with offers being invited from afar. The Premier League giants are willing to take a big loss on their initial outlay, with there suggestions that they may be tempted to terminate the 28-year-old’s contract if no buyer can be found.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have no need for Pepe at present, as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli star on the flanks for Mikel Arteta’s side, with it likely that the Gunners will look to reinforce their attacking ranks before another recruitment deadline passes.