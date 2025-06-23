'You're representing an entire country' - Apple TV analyst Dax McCarty on the opportunity, pressure facing Mauricio Pochettino and USMNT ahead of World Cup

Mic'd Up: The Apple TV analyst reflected on his Gold Cup experiences, what to expect from USMNT this summer and in '26

A year out from the World Cup, the U.S. men's national team's focus is squarely fixated on that tournament. One year out, seemingly all things involving the USMNT are in service of a World Cup run, including the current Gold Cup. Everything else seems secondary.

That's just on the outside, though. For those in the locker room, those fighting through this Gold Cup, this tournament will seem as important as any. Dax McCarty can attest to that. He's lived it.

After earning five caps between 2009 and 2001, McCarty was a somewhat surprising inclusion on the USMNT's 2017 Gold Cup roster. It ended up being the pinnacle of his national team career. McCarty was a regular that summer at 30 years old, providing some of the veteran leadership to help a young U.S. group navigate the group stage before the cavalry arrived in the knockout round.

That summer, McCarty knew what he was fighting for. He wasn't fighting to unseat Michael Bradley and, despite all of the optimism he could muster, he wasn't fighting for future World Cup opportunities. The point was to represent his country on a level higher than he ever had before. He got that and, and ultimately lifted an international trophy as a result.

"Yeah, I love the Gold Cup," McCarty tells GOAL. "I thought the Gold Cup was so important for a guy like me, who maybe didn't get as many opportunities to play in international competitions because I was lower on the depth chart. It felt like it was my moment, my opportunity, to really prove my worth to the team in a tournament setting."

The Gold Cup has changed in recent years, becoming a tournament for players such as McCarty. That holds true this summer. Featuring a group largely made up of MLS players, newcomers and those looking to prove a point - and missing the likes of Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robninson and Weston McKennie - the USMNT is through to the knockout stages. Players are fighting for spots in Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup squad, yes, but, heading into the quarterfinal round, the U.S. has other ambitions: validate this summer with a trophy.

McCarty got to do that, and it was among the best moments of his career. His message then? Make the most of it. There are bigger moments ahead, yes, but don't let that distract from enjoying this one.

The Apple TV analyst discussed the Gold Cup, his own experience in the tournament, and his expectations for American soccer in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

