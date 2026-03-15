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Explained: Why Lionel Messi sat out Inter Miami’s latest MLS fixture
Rotations across the Herons squad
Messi wasn't the only high-profile name missing from the team sheet as Inter Miami navigated their fourth game of the 2026 MLS campaign. Rodrigo De Paul, a key figure in both the Miami and Argentina midfields, was also omitted from the starting XI and the substitutes' bench. In the absence of the World Cup winners, Luis Suarez was handed his first start of the season. The veteran Uruguayan striker led the line, but without the service of his long-time partner Messi, he found opportunities hard to come by. The draw leaves the reigning MLS Cup champions with seven points from their opening four fixtures, a respectable start despite the frustration of Saturday's stalemate.
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Coaching staff explains the collective decision
Assistant coach Javier Morales confirmed the rationale behind the move during the post-match press conference. "These are decisions we have to make as a coaching staff," Morales explained to reporters. "We've been playing a lot of games lately -- Wednesdays, Saturdays -- and we have a very important home game coming up, so Javier and the coaching staff thought it was the best decision. It was a collective decision."
Addressing the Mascherano dismissal
Morales was tasked with handling the post-game media duties following a chaotic end to the match which saw head coach Javier Mascherano sent off. The former Barcelona midfielder received two yellow cards in quick succession during stoppage-time. Morales suggesting the referee may have overreacted to the manager's passion. "I think there was a misunderstanding, because Mascherano was talking to one of the players and he was a little bit out of the box, but the referee, in my opinion, was too sensitive," Morales explained. "When you play these kinds of games, away with a lot of kids in the game, you need to coach. Javier was with a lot of energy on the sidelines. Unfortunately, he got a red card."
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Focus shifts to Champions Cup priority
Despite the dropped points in MLS, Inter Miami are making no secret of their desire to conquer the Concacaf Champions Cup. The competition offers a route to global recognition, and Mascherano has previously noted the importance of the trophy to the club’s growing legacy. However, he remains wary of letting the pursuit of one trophy distract from their overall season objectives.
"We're not a team that chooses which competitions to play in; we're obligated to compete in all of them," the coach stated earlier this week. "Clearly, the Champions League is the only competition the club normally plays in that we're missing, and it's generating a lot of excitement for all of us. Now, what we can't allow is for this to become an obsession. It's one thing to be excited, another to be obsessed."
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