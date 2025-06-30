USMNT player ratings vs Costa Rica: Matt Freese ice-cold, saves three in sensational shootout as Mauricio Pochettino's side survive and advance to Gold Cup semifinals

The U.S. survived a nervy, gritty shootout, with Damion Downs scoring winner to book their place in the semis

They say shootouts are a lottery, but, realistically, that isn't quite true. There's more to these types of moments than just luck - these are tests of mettle.

Matt Freese, turns out, has plenty of mettle. Heavy mettle, in fact. On Sunday, Freese was cold-blooded, establishing himself as the U.S. men's national team's hero - for one night, anyway - to power Mauricio Pochettino's side into the Gold Cup semifinals for a record 17th time.

Freese stopped three of Costa Rica's shootout attempts, leading the USMNT to victory following a 2-2 draw through 90. Freese, ultimately, was the biggest reason the U.S. advanced, as he stepped up in the face of adversity numerous times to make multiple saves the U.S. needed to survive.

Survive is, ultimately, the key word. After falling behind early after Max Arfsten conceded a penalty, the U.S. saw Malik Tillman miss a penalty of his own on the other side. Diego Luna's incredible equalizer sent the two teams into the half level, leaving it all to play for in the second half.

Once there, the U.S. took the lead early on Arfsten's redemptive goal, but the U.S. defender was carved up on a Costa Rica equalizer in the 71st minute. There was nothing to split the two teams from that point on.

Well, nothing except Freese.

In the shootout, the U.S. goalkeeper - who has started ahead of incumbent Matt Turner in all four Gold Cup games, all four wins - saved the second, fifth and sixth penalty kicks from Costa Rica, giving his side multiple chances to pull away.

Sebastian Berhalter and John Tolkin missed potential winning opportunities for the U.S. but, after yet another Freese save, second-half substitute Damion Downs didn't miss his, sending the U.S. to the semifinal on Wednesday against Guatemala, which had upset Canada earlier on Sunday.

It took every ounce of sweat - and some incredibly anxious moments - to get them there. But a little bit of ice in their goalkeeper's veins, in the biggest performance of his USMNT career, advanced the USMNT to the tournament's semifinals, yet again.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from U.S. Bank Stadium.