'It's... wow!' - Tottenham legend Gus Poyet left in utter disbelief at 'tremendous' Spurs decline & insists relegation would be biggest shock in Premier League history

Quizzed on whether relegation for Spurs would eclipse Leicester's trophy-winning exploits as the Premier League's biggest ever shock, Poyet told GOAL: "Good question. I would say yes, bigger, and I don't want to take nothing from Leicester. Leicester was, I think, about momentum. Leicester was the typical thing that we say among coaches, when you have the momentum, when the players are motivated, when the players believe, they get together and something happens and you're thinking 'they're going to lose, they're going to lose', and they never lose and then they're going to want to win it.

“And this is bad because I think Spurs want to be a good club with a certain level. I was in the old training ground and I was at the old stadium and in terms of infrastructure, they went to the top. It's absolutely amazing, the training ground and the stadium. And after doing that, the possibility to go down is tremendous. I mean, it's wow.

“Now, me, what I always say, and I try to be honest with people, and people sometimes say ‘you think you know everything’. No, I don't. But last year, Tottenham finished 17th. That's an accident, one year. This year is not an accident anymore. It's a problem. And when you start playing with that situation, anything can happen.

“I'll tell you my experience in Sunderland. I say ‘you play with fire every year, you're going to go down’. They were ‘ah, we are Sunderland, we are Sunderland’. I got safe, somehow. Dick Advocaat got safe, somehow. Sam Allardyce got safe, somehow. And then they went down, because you cannot play every year to go down. You can't. Because then you miss, like they're missing now, the key players and now you're worse.

“Because last year it was not about injuries. It was about that side of your mind that is European competition and the possibility of a trophy, and the Premier League. And they took it really bad. Luckily, there were three teams that were really awful. But this year, it looks like it won’t be like that. Now it's coming, and everybody feels the pressure. And now it's a different game. And it's a long way to go. It's not two or three games. It's a long way.”