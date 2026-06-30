Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League

Spurs beat Man Utd to £85m Fernandes transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes in a deal worth a staggering £85 million ($113m). The north London side have moved decisively to secure one of the Premier League's most coveted young talents, effectively ending a high-stakes transfer battle with Manchester United.

M. FernandesTransfers
Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026

'He is still top drawer' - Spurs urged to 'break the bank' for Rashford

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has urged his old club to sign Marcus Rashford this summer. Rashford has spent the last season and a half on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa, respectively, and with Manchester United reportedly keen to get him off their wage bill, O'Hara believes Spurs can secure a bargain deal to boost Roberto De Zerbi's squad for the upcoming season.

TransfersM. Rashford
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League

Postecoglou in the frame to succeed Clarke as Scotland boss

Scotland are officially on the hunt for a new manager after Steve Clarke stepped down from his position following a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup. It has been reported that former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou is now in the frame to replace Clarke, nine months after his departure from the City Ground.

A. PostecoglouScotland
Elliot Anderson transfer grade GFX

Anderson for £116m?! The ultimate example of 'English tax'

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionManchester City
Jose Mourinho Tottenham

Mourinho on shock Spurs sacking & how Son threat sealed fate

José Mourinho has opened up on his shock sacking by Tottenham a matter of days before the 2021 League Cup final, with the Portuguese revealing in an exclusive interview on the Beast Mode On Podcast that his threat to bench Heung-min Son immediately prior to a showpiece occasion at Wembley may have played some part in the decision to let him go.

J. MourinhoExclusive
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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