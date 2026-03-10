Goal.com
Vicario Kinsky Atletico Madrid TottenhamGetty Images

Atletico Madrid-Tottenham, Kinsky flops: concedes 3 goals in 15 minutes and leaves the pitch in tears. Vicario comes on in his place

The Czech goalkeeper was surprisingly chosen by Tudor over the Italian, but he failed to seize the opportunity.

Antonin Kinsky's last game for Tottenham was in October, when Spurs lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup. Almost six months later, the Czech goalkeeper made a surprise return between the posts in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

However, things did not go very well: Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez made Kinsky's head spin, with Simeone's team leading 3-0 after just a quarter of an hour. Two minutes after the third goal, the Tottenham goalkeeper was substituted in tears. He was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, who had not missed a game since that 29 October League Cup match.

  • TUDOR'S CHOICE AND THE MISTAKES

    At the Wanda Metropolitano, however, Tudor decided to make a change in goal, justifying his decision in the pre-match press conference: "Today, I'm choosing what I think is best for the team at this moment. For today, this is the starting eleven. There will also be the return leg, so there's room for everyone." Shortly after the first quarter of an hour, the Croatian coach reversed his decision. Kinsky's mistakes were too serious, first misjudging the clearance on Griezmann's goal (the second) and gifting the ball to the opposition, then completely missing the ball on a back pass from a teammate, leaving the door open for Julian Alvarez to score Atlético Madrid's third goal.

  • WHO IS KINSKY, SIGNED FOR ALMOST £15 MILLION?

    Tottenham signed him in January 2025 from Slavia Prague for almost €15 million. Arriving as Vicario's understudy, he signed until 2031, carving out a place for himself by playing a few matches here and there. His debut wasn't too bad either: a few days after his arrival in England, he made his debut in the League Cup against Liverpool, ending the match with a clean sheet (1-0 final score). He found continuity from mid-January to early February with Vicario out for ankle surgery, but when the Italian goalkeeper returned, he regained his starting spot. Last January, West Ham showed interest in him, but Tottenham decided to keep him, despite this unfortunate evening, considering him a prospect to work with for the future. 

