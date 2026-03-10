Atletico Madrid-Tottenham, Kinsky flops: concedes 3 goals in 15 minutes and leaves the pitch in tears. Vicario comes on in his place

Antonin Kinsky's last game for Tottenham was in October, when Spurs lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup. Almost six months later, the Czech goalkeeper made a surprise return between the posts in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

However, things did not go very well: Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez made Kinsky's head spin, with Simeone's team leading 3-0 after just a quarter of an hour. Two minutes after the third goal, the Tottenham goalkeeper was substituted in tears. He was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, who had not missed a game since that 29 October League Cup match.