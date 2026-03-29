Revealed: Man Utd’s pre-season plan for 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel as first-team breakthrough beckons

He has already been invited to train with the club’s first-team - despite only turning 15 in October 2025 - and has impressed many with his exploits in illustrious company. Darren Fletcher, who is U18 boss at Old Trafford and briefly took in a spell as caretaker coach of first-team affairs this season, has said of the hottest prospect that the Red Devils have unearthed in some time: “He's a young lad with a massive sort of hype, you know there's a lot of noise around him and deservedly so because he's a real talented kid. He works hard. First thing I'd say is he loves football. He loves training, he loves playing, he loves having the ball, he loves expressing himself. He makes fantastic decisions. He's just got an enthusiasm for the game that's just amazing.

“15-year-old, a bright future ahead of him. I'm super excited by his talent, but the most important thing is that he keeps developing, and he's in the U18 team, and he's doing fantastically well, but he's still got lots to learn. The world is his oyster and he just needs to go on his journey and his time will come in due course. But for just now, it's a little bit early I think, and I think a lot of people would agree with me.”

Michael Carrick, who is interim boss of the Red Devils, has said of Gabriel, having been prevented from handing the youngster his competitive bow: “He's doing really well, JJ. We've got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up [with the first-team] as much as we can. We're always trying to give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it.

“JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the U18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to step up. What he's done when he's trained, he's done well as you'd expect and it's good to have the younger players come up with us.”