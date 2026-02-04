Getty Images
Debut incoming for 'Kid Messi'?! JJ Gabriel promoted into Man Utd first-team training as 15-year-old sensation rubs shoulders with senior stars
Gabriel drafted into Carrick's training session
As first reported by the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel took part in United's training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday prior to this weekend's clash with Tottenham. Though Tuesday's call-up was at first seen as Carrick needing to boost numbers with other senior players on a recovery day, Gabriel's inclusion on Wednesday came alongside a full squad.
Carrick also decided to promote twins midfielders Jack and Tyler Fletcher, son of club legend and recent interim boss Darren, back into the first team fold, while Jack Moorhouse was involved in Wednesday's session too after returning from a loan spell from Leyton Orient. Yuel Helafu, a 17-year-old full-back, was the fifth youngster who took part.
Gabriel's rise to stardom before senior debut
Gabriel has been tipped to make an early breakthrough at United since he was 14 having impressed in their academy setup, but he was as young as nine when he rose to prominence in the football world, with his YouTube highlights under the name 'Kid Messi' going viral.
The 15-year-old has a Nike boot deal and has scored 11 goals in 16 games for United's Under-18s side so far this season, most notably scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Liverpool. and grabbing a goal on his first appearance at Old Trafford - a 1-0 victory over Peterborough in the FA Youth Cup.
When can Gabriel make his Man Utd debut?
Gabriel is unable to make his United debut this season due to Premier League rules. He was eligible to feature in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term, but United's early elimination from both competitions means he will have to wait until 2026-27 to make his senior bow.
While interim boss, Fletcher revealed why Gabriel wasn't selected for their FA Cup third round clash with Brighton. He said: "JJ is a fantastic talent. I've enjoyed working with him immensely, getting to know him. He's a young lad with a massive sort of hype, you know there's a lot of noise around him and deservedly so because he's a real talented kid.
"He works hard. First thing I'd say is he loves football. He loves training, he loves playing, he loves having the ball, he loves expressing himself. He makes fantastic decisions. He's got an enthusiasm for the game that's just amazing. 15-year-old, a bright future ahead of him. I'm super excited by his talent, but the most important thing is that he keeps developing, and he's in the U18s team, and he's doing fantastically well, but he's still got lots to learn.
"He's developing within there. But the world's his oyster and he just needs to go on his journey and his time will come in due course. But for just now, it's a little bit early (to put him in the first team) I think and I think a lot of people would agree with me.
"But I couldn't speak highly enough of JJ. He's got an amazing family and amazing support around him and he's somebody we're delighted to have at the club.
"And we just hope he keeps improving, learning every day and just keep being the boy that he is really and enjoying love and playing football and going and expressing themselves and scoring lots of goals so the Manchester United U18s win every game. And then I'll be a happy man."
'Kid Messi' still in line to become Man Utd's youngest player
Gabriel doesn't turn 16 until October, so if he makes his United debut early into the 2026-27 season, he will still shatter the record to become the club's youngest-ever player. David Gaskell currently holds the record after playing all the way back in 1956 at the age of 16 years and 19 days.
