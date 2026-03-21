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Revealed: When JJ Gabriel could make first Man Utd senior appearance with debut delayed due to Premier League rules
Man Utd's next superstar?
United are known throughout the world for bringing homegrown talent into the first team, with players such as George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes all part of a long list of academy graduates who have gone on to become global stars. Gabriel looks to be the latest academy starlet with a very bright future ahead of him and has already made waves with his brilliant form for the Under-18s. The 15-year-old has scored 20 goals in 22 games this season, drawing recognition from Marcus Rashford and praise from Bryan Mbeumo.
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When could Gabriel debut for Man Utd?
Gabriel has been unable to debut for United this season as Premier League rules state players must be 15 by 31st August of the season in question to be allowed to play. The Manchester United youngster only turned 15 in October, meaning he just missed out. However, he is being tipped to debut for United on the club's pre-season tour in the summer. According to The Sun, Gabriel could be fast-tracked this summer and be one of several youngsters included on the club's tour. Manchester United may also turn to youth as many of their first-teamers may return late after the summer due to their participation at World Cup 2026. Any players who make it past the group stage may not return to the club until early August, just a few weeks before the new season kicks off on August 22nd.
What has Carrick said about Gabriel?
Current United manager Carrick has been asked about Gabriel and made it clear he thinks the teenager has huge potential. "He's doing really well, JJ. We've got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up [with the first-team] as much as we can," he told reporters earlier this month.
"We're always trying to give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it. JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the U18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to step up. What he's done when he's trained, he's done well as you'd expect and it's good to have the younger players come up with us."
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What comes next for Gabriel?
United fans will be eagerly watching Gabriel's progress over the coming months and will hope Carrick's team can finish the season strongly. Their draw with Bournemouth last time out leaves the Red Devils in a strong position to qualify for next season's Champions League. United sit in third place and are four points above Aston Villa, who have a game in hand, and six clear of Liverpool in fifth place.
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