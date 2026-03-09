Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in four months - so why are Barcelona so desperate to pay £26m for Man Utd loanee?

As is nearly always the case with Rashford - at least since his sensational 2022-23 season with United and England - there's always the nagging feeling that he could be doing more. Back in October, Thomas Tuchel touched on the fact that it's more than a little worrying that we're still waiting for Rashford to realise his full potential at 28 years of age.

"He can be one of the best in the world," the Three Lions coach told reporters. "The quality I see in training, the finishing with both legs and with the head. He is explosive, he is fast, he is strong in the air, so where are the limits? There are no limits.

"But the numbers don't reflect the potential. He needs to push himself. That means more goals and assists. And he's been told that by me."

But also by Flick, who has also used that dreaded word 'potential' when referring to Rashford.

"I'm delighted with him," the former Bayern Munich boss said. "But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I want everyone to be at their best and that's about mentality, attitude during training... That’s what we want to see. Always striving to be better."

Flick, though, has never said anything to suggest that he doesn't want to continue working with Rashford next season. On the contrary, he's been quite open about the fact that he'd like to see him join on a permanent transfer, while at the same time being very respectful of Barca's budgetary constraints.

The thing is, though, retaining Rashford would be a shrewd move by Barca no matter what.