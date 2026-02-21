AFP
Barcelona issued Marcus Rashford transfer warning as presidential candidate eyes alternative
Rashford has performed well - but future not yet guaranteed
Rashford has proven a highly useful member of Hansi Flick's squad this season, featuring across the front line and providing important goals in La Liga and the Champions League. An option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for just £26m exists as part of his season-long loan deal, with the England international’s future still in doubt despite previous reports of a strong desire in Barcelona to sign him permanently.
Barca’s next presidential election takes place on March 15, 2026, following a second five-year tenure with Joan Laporta in charge. While the 63-year-old is to run for re-election once again, he will be faced by three challengers – Victor Font, Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria.
In a recent interview with ESPN as he continues his presidential campaign, Vilajoana addressed the future of Rashford at the Nou Camp and suggested that Barcelona should consider ‘in-house’ options before committing to a permanent deal for the forward. He cited 19-year-old winger Virgili as an alternative option, with Barca holding a buy-back clause on the Mallorca starlet after his €3.5m (£3m/$4.1m) sale last summer.
Vilajoana expresses desire to consider Rashford alternatives
Vilajoana told ESPN: "I am someone who believes you should always look in-house first, as I've always said, and then look outside depending on the characteristics of the players you have.
"For example, I want to give the example of Jan Virgili, who is currently playing for Mallorca. He's a great winger. I would maybe look at [exercising the clause to re-sign him] as an option, for example, rather than paying the Rashford clause.
"That said, it's not just the president who arrives and makes the decision. The president arrives, puts things on the table, alternatives are considered, it's discussed and a decision is made.
"What I am clear on is that if [signing Rashford] is considered to be the best decision from a sporting point of view, the money will be there to make it happen."
Kane to Barcelona in the summer?
The future of Rashford was not the only matter discussed by Vilajoana, who also proposed the idea of signing Harry Kane for Barcelona in the summer. The England captain’s long-term future at Bayern Munich remains in doubt and 53-year-old Vilajoana – a member of Barca’s famed La Masia academy in his youth – stated he believes Kane would be interested in a move to the Nou Camp.
"What we're missing is a striker," he said. "A centre forward who is capable of linking up play, but who is also a killer in the box.
"There is one. In fact, we've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.
"Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher.
"I also know that he likes Barcelona," he added. "In fact, there are very few players who don't like Barcelona. So it's a matter of talking about it, obviously."
Important few months ahead as Rashford looks to secure future
Rashford will hope that playing a key role for Barcelona in the final months of the season will help him earn a permanent move to Catalonia in the summer.
Whispers of a return to Man United if Michael Carrick stays at the club next season have arisen, but Rashford has reportedly settled in Barcelona and is keen to stay at the club for the long-term. Vilajoana’s comments suggest that the forward’s future is currently far from guaranteed as things stand.
