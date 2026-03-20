'Totally disrespectful' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe left outraged by Bruno Guimaraes to Man Utd transfer rumours

Central to Howe's frustration is the questioning of Guimaraes' loyalty to the St. James' Park project. Since joining from Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Brazilian has become a cornerstone of the midfield, famously leading the club to the Carabao Cup title in the 2024-2025 season. As a vital leader on the pitch, Howe believes that suggesting the player is looking for an exit is an insult to their professional relationship.

"To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else, he is totally committed here," Howe explained. "Bruno’s our captain, he’s fully committed, he’s injured at the moment, his only focus is coming back to fitness."