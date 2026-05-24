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Cristian Romero returns to England for Spurs’ relegation decider after being sent ‘don't bother coming back’ message by Tottenham legend
Romero reverses Argentina decision before Everton showdown
The Argentine centre-back has landed back in England ahead of Sunday's crucial fixture against Everton, reversing his initial plan to remain in South America. Romero had previously travelled back to his homeland to continue his recovery from a knee injury, but his decision to attend a match involving his former side Belgrano while Tottenham faced the threat of the drop caused a massive stir in north London.
The timing of the visit sparked anger among several former Spurs figures, with the club locked in a relegation battle. Concerns also grew over Romero’s long-term future amid reports linking him with a potential summer move to Spain. Romero’s return comes before a defining weekend for Tottenham, who may need a three points against Everton to avoid relegation.
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Hoddle and Sheringham question Romero’s leadership
Former Tottenham midfielder and manager Hoddle delivered a fierce assessment of Romero’s actions after the footage from Argentina surfaced.
"I'd drive him to the airport and say don't bother coming back," Hoddle said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "It sums his selfishness up. He can't be a captain and act like that. If it was for his family or something like that then fine but if this is true that he's going back to watch a football match, then let him stay in Argentina and get as much money for him as possible."
Sheringham also criticised the defender’s absence, insisting Tottenham’s captain should have remained with the squad. He said: "The biggest game in the history of the club This is going to be one nervy game and when your captain is not there that does not set a good example for everyone. That is naughty, that is loose from whoever is letting him do what he wants to do."
"How does he even go about that? Is it ok if I go back to Argentina because my boyhood club are playing in an important game... What? Don't even ask the question! No! I need you alongside your teammates in the dressing room to give them some support. I can't believe he's asked the question, I can't believe he's been allowed to go. That sets a precedent that does."
Speculation about Romero's future
Romero remains sidelined with the knee injury he suffered against Sunderland, but Tottenham hope his presence around the squad can provide a lift ahead of Sunday’s decisive fixture. Manager Roberto De Zerbi refused to discuss Romero’s future beyond this season when asked about speculation surrounding the defender.
"Sometimes, not all the leaders are the same," De Zerbi admitted. "Romero is preparing for the World Cup with an injury. For me, nothing changed. Then we have to think, everything is for the best future of Tottenham. He spoke with the medical staff. Together, they decided to go to Argentina to complete rehab with Argentinian medical staff."
"We spoke last week. With me, he has shown he wants to stay with us. I want to be clear, I am not stupid. If I understand that there is a player who thinks for himself before the club, I cannot be the same Roberto. With Romero, I can't say nothing. With me, in my time, he has been correct at the beginning until now."
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Spurs face defining moment in survival battle
Tottenham now head into one of the most important matches in the club’s recent history knowing their Premier League future is at stake. Even though Romero is unavailable to play, attention will remain fixed on his role within the squad after a week dominated by criticism and uncertainty. The outcome against Everton could also shape Tottenham’s wider plans heading into the summer, including decisions over leadership, squad rebuilding and Romero’s long-term future at the club.