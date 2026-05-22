Barcelona preparing Cristian Romero transfer swoop as Tottenham set price tag

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Tottenham centre-back Romero as they continue searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season. As per Sport, sporting director Deco has made the Argentina international the club’s priority target after dropping their interest in Alessandro Bastoni.

The Catalan side are unwilling to spend heavily on a centre-back, with their main financial focus still centred on attacking additions and the future of Marcus Rashford. However, Barca’s coaching staff have approved a move for Romero if the overall cost becomes manageable.

Tottenham’s league status could play a major role in negotiations. Spurs are still battling to avoid relegation, and their final-day result against Everton may significantly impact Romero’s valuation. Barcelona believe the defender is prepared to leave regardless of the outcome.