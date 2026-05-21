Cristian Romero blasted for 'terrible' decision to skip Tottenham relegation decider in favour of watching game in Argentina

The centre-back has been out of action since suffering a knee injury during a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last month, a match that marked Roberto De Zerbi's debut in the Spurs dugout. While the defender cannot physically take to the pitch, his role as a leader has been called into question due to his impending absence from north London during a relegation decider.

Despite his injury, Romero had previously been a visible presence on the touchline, even joining in the celebrations when Mathys Tel scored a vital goal against Leeds United earlier this month. However, the 28-year-old has now chosen to return to his homeland to witness Belgrano take on River Plate in a historic Argentine league championship final. The timing is particularly sensitive as Tottenham face the very real threat of being relegated to English football's second tier on the same afternoon.