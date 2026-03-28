AFP
Barcelona to pick between two defensive targets as La Liga champions eye Tottenham and Inter stars
The Italian specialist
According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a primary candidate for the Catalan giants. The 26-year-old Inter star is a left-footed centre-back who has already proven his worth at the highest level, having amassed nearly 300 appearances for the Nerazzurri and 41 caps for the Italian national team. Barcelona are well aware of his quality, having faced him during Inter's impressive Champions League run last season.
However, securing the Italian's services won't be easy. With a contract that runs until 2028, Inter are in a strong negotiating position. Unless Barcelona can include players as part of a swap deal, the financial demands of the Serie A club could prove to be a significant hurdle for the Blaugrana's hierarchy.
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The Croatian wonderkid
The second name on Deco's list is Luka Vuskovic, a 19-year-old sensation currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham. The young Croatian has seen his stock skyrocket this season, with many ranking him among the top defenders in the Bundesliga. His versatility is a major draw, as he is comfortable playing on either side of a central defensive pairing.
Vuskovic's connection to super-agent Pini Zahavi, who maintains a close relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta, has put the club on high alert. According to reports from Bild, the player has already indicated a desire to move to a club competing in European competition next term.
Financial fair play hurdles
For Barcelona to make any significant moves in the market, returning to La Liga's 1:1 spending rule is considered essential. Current estimates suggests the club is approximately €12 million away from reaching this threshold. Despite the uncertainty surrounding financial regulations, the club has made massive strides in managing its wage bill, which now accounts for 53% of the budget compared to over 90% in previous years.
Because of these economic constraints, the club are also keeping the door open for Andreas Christensen. Since he is already registered, renewing the Danish international’s contract would not negatively impact the club's fair play margin. Deco must balance the desire for fresh faces like Bastoni or Vuskovic with the logistical reality of the club's remaining financial limitations.
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Flick's defensive depth
Flick has navigated defensive crises following injuries to Christensen and Araujo, plus Iñigo Martínez's move to the Saudi Pro League. While Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín have stepped up, Deco remains focused on adding a world-class defender - like Bastoni or Vuskovic - to ensure the backline is ready.