From Spain – Inter: Bastoni open to a move to Barcelona

Barcelona want Alessandro Bastoni. It is no longer a secret that the Blaugrana have set their sights on the Inter centre-back. According to Marca, the Catalans have made signing a defender a priority in their planning for next season, and the Nerazzurri’s 1999-born player is their top target.

Due to his style of play, but also his experience and what he has shown at Inter, Bastoni is Barcelona’s number one target. And, whilst waiting for the actual negotiations to begin, there are reports regarding the Italian defender’s own intentions, as he is currently involved in the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup.