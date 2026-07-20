Argentina squad turn backs on Spain World Cup trophy lift in 'classless' act as Lionel Messi chants ring out during Rodri Golden Ball presentation

Durham also questioned Argentina's route to the final, suggesting the team had benefited from favourable circumstances during the tournament.

"Argentina are a total embarrassment to the game, an embarrassment to the World Cup. In fact, they have been an embarrassment all along really, apart from that 20 minutes against England," he added.

"Drawn in the easiest group in World Cup history, made hard work in the knockouts against Cape Verde, needed Egypt to grab defeat from the jaws of victory to get through to the quarters where Switzerland shot themselves in the foot with a needless red card.

"England in the semis were on top, handed it on a plate to Argentina who came here to the final and totally embarrassed themselves. Let’s face it, they have had, Argentina, a ridiculous list of decisions come their way in this tournament."