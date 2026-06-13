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Alvaro Arbeloa heading to the Premier League! Fulham move closer to hiring ex-Real Madrid manager as Marco Silva replacement
Arbeloa leads the race for Craven Cottage vacancy
According to reports by talkSPORT, Fulham appear to have found their man in the search for Silva's successor, with Arbeloa now the firm favourite to take the reins at Craven Cottage. Following a period of uncertainty, the West London club have pivoted towards the former Real Madrid defender, who recently became available after a brief stint in the dugout at the Bernabeu.
The 43-year-old stepped in as Real Madrid interim boss following Xabi Alonso’s departure in January but was unable to prevent the Spanish side from crashing out of the Copa del Rey, Champions League and La Liga title race. Following this, and with Jose Mourinho returning to Madrid as the next permanent boss, Arbeloa officially left Los Blancos on Tuesday, clearing the path for a potential move to the Premier League. Fulham have acted quickly to hold talks with the Spaniard, showing significant ambition to land a coach who boasts pedigree at the highest level of European football from his distinguished playing career.
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Overcoming the Kieran McKenna setback
The pursuit of Arbeloa comes after Fulham were forced to look at alternative options following a breakthrough in their initial plans. Kieran McKenna had been heavily linked with the role and was previously considered the favourite to take over after his departure from Ipswich Town. However, any hopes of landing the Northern Irishman were dashed when he clarified his immediate intentions.
McKenna, who guided Ipswich to the top flight, announced his resignation as boss but stunned suitors by stating he is taking a break from football management altogether. Despite this disappointment, the Fulham hierarchy have refused to lower their sights, moving swiftly to engage with Arbeloa within days of his departure from Madrid.
Shortlist features Lampard and Ferreira
While Arbeloa is the current frontrunner, Fulham have explored several high-profile names to ensure they get the right fit for the squad. Chelsea legend and current Coventry manager Frank Lampard remains a contender for the position, alongside Abel Ferreira, who has impressed during his tenure with Brazilian giants Palmeiras. The board is determined to find a manager capable of building on the tactical foundations laid by Silva.
Another name discussed in the boardroom was Ruben Amorim. The former Manchester United boss is highly regarded across Europe, though it remains unclear whether he would be open to a move to Craven Cottage at this stage of his career. He is also reported to be in advanced talks with AC Milan.
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Familiar faces and Portuguese connections
Among the other candidates is Hugo Oliveira, the current head coach of Portuguese side Famalicao. Oliveira would represent a continuity of sorts, having previously served as a member of Silva’s coaching staff during his successful spell with the club. His knowledge of the existing squad and the internal workings of Fulham could make him a sensible alternative if a deal for Arbeloa does not cross the finish line.
The managerial vacancy at Craven Cottage opened up after Silva parted ways with Fulham to take over at Portuguese giants Benfica. Silva departed recently after guiding the West London club to a stable 11th-place finish before deciding to return to his homeland for a new managerial challenge.