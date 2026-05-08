Alphonso Davies out again as Vincent Kompany confirms injury blow as Bayern Munich look to bounce back from Champions League exit

The 25-year-old Canadian international is once again struggling with muscular problems, a recurring issue that has plagued his season. This latest setback comes immediately after Bayern’s disappointing semi-final exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Kompany with limited options on the left flank.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kompany was unable to provide a specific timeline for the defender's return. "We will see how long he is out when we have seen the images," said Kompany.

The club are currently awaiting further scan results to determine the severity of the muscle damage, but he has officially been ruled out of Saturday's domestic fixture.