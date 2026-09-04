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DFB-Pokal

DFB-Pokal Overview

FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN MUNICH-STUTTGART

'Best in the world!' - Diaz backs Kane to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz has thrown his support behind Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Colombian international praised his formidable attacking partner after the pair helped Vincent Kompany's side avoid a shock defeat in the DFB-Pokal. Following a spectacular individual campaign, Kane is now being tipped for football's ultimate individual prize.

H. KaneBayern Munich
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Sources: Dortmund deny loans USMNT's Albert due to first-team plans

Rising American winger Mathis Albert was the subject of loan interest during the summer transfer window, sources tell GOAL, but Borussia Dortmund opted to keep hold of the teenage starlet due to their plans for him with the first team. Albert made his professional debut for Dortmund last season and started for the club on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal.

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DFB-Pokal, fixtures & results

Sunday 23 August
Hallescher FC badge
Hallescher FC
HAL
2
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
5
FT
Monday 31 August
HEBC Hamburg badge
HEBC Hamburg
HAM
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
5
FT
Tuesday 1 September
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Monday 26 October
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al Hilal crestAl Hilal76012351818
W
L
W
W
W
2Al Ittihad crestAl Ittihad7520126617
W
W
W
D
W
3Al Nassr FC crestAl Nassr FC7511167916
D
W
L
W
W
4Al Qadsiah crestAl Qadsiah7511168816
D
W
W
W
W
5Neom SC crestNeom SC7502136715
W
W
W
L
L
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most successful team in the history of the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians have triumphed in the competition in 20 times.

A total of 64 teams feature in the annual DFB-Pokal competition. The tournament is spread across six rounds to determine the winners. Bayer Leverkusen are the current holders of the title.

Defensive midfielder Miroslav Votava holds the record for most appearances in DFB-Pokal history with 79 appearances.

Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals in the DFB-Pokal with an astonishing record of 78 goals in just 62 appearances.

Marco Reus, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Muller, Gerd Muller, Manuel Neuer, Franz Beckenbauer, and Oliver Kahn are among the most famous players in DFB-Pokal history.

Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Julian Nagelsmann, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Peter Bosz, Louis van Gaal and Hansi Flick are some of the prominent managers to have featured in the DFB-Pokal.