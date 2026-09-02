ZUMA Press Wire
'He can easily score 15 goals' - Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero backs Gabriel Jesus to be a massive success at Barcelona after Arsenal exit
Striker completes Catalan switch
Barcelona have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in a deal worth €15 million (£12.8m) on a three-year contract. The Spanish champions turned to the Brazil international after Atletico Madrid refused to negotiate over Julian Alvarez. The switch brings an end to Jesus' stay at Emirates Stadium, where he had fallen down the pecking order following recurring injury issues and competition from Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.
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Aguero tips goalscoring impact
Speaking to Jijantes, his former Etihad Stadium team-mate Aguero backed the striker to shine under Flick. He said: "Gabriel Jesus can bring a lot to Barca. Pep [Guardiola] used him when we needed a more forward striker and he had a very clear role. Flick has a similar style."
Commenting on the forward's potential in La Liga, Aguero added: "In the Premier League it's really tough to score goals, it's very complicated. I think he can easily score 10 or 15 goals per season."
Rodri backed for brilliance
Aguero also heaped praise on another former City star, Rodri, who sealed a switch to Camp Nou earlier this summer. He continued: "Barca will enjoy Rodrigo. He plays very simply and positions himself very well, he plays as a team, he backs up well… He anticipates the play. It's not the same watching him on TV as it is on the field."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Valencia test offers debut
Jesus could be handed an immediate Barcelona debut when they travel to face Valencia in La Liga on Sunday. Flick is eager to maintain strong early-season momentum at the sharp end of the title race. The trip to Mestalla presents a timely platform for the Brazilian to silence his critics after registering 32 goals in 123 outings for Arsenal.
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