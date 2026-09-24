AFC Champions League Elite
AFC Champions League Elite Overview
AFC Champions League Elite, fixtures & results
More
Monday 14 September
Tuesday 15 September
Standings
East
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Kashima Antlers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|3
|2
|Gamba Osaka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Shanghai Port
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Beijing Guoan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
More
West
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Al-Ain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Esteghlal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Al Hilal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Al Qadsiah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Neftchi Fargona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3