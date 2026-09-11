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Al-Nassr handed massive tactical boost ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's final Champions League quest
Ronaldo prepares for Asian Champions League return
Ronaldo is set to embark on what could be his final campaign in Asia’s premier club competition, the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. The Al-Nassr forward is determined to lift the trophy before bringing an end to his legendary career.
Manager Postecoglou is expected to manage squad rotation and limit minutes for key stars during Saturday’s Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Khaleej. The move comes ahead of their continental opener on Tuesday, September 15, against Al Ain.
Al-Nassr could also receive a significant tactical boost for the clash. Winger Coman is aiming for a swift recovery from a mild hamstring injury to feature alongside Ronaldo.
- Getty Images Sport
Coman targets key return from injury
Coman suffered a hamstring problem during Al-Nassr's recent fixture against Al-Ittihad. However, diagnostic tests brought positive news, with an MRI confirming that the French international sustained only a mild tear.
According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Al Nassr’s medical staff could clear the winger to return in time for the Al Ain fixture. While he continues his recovery protocol at the training ground, he has already been ruled out of Saturday's league match.
Coman has endured a frustrating start to the season, failing to score or assist in six appearances. Nonetheless, his 1-v-1 isolation skills and service remain vital components of the attack alongside Ronaldo.
'Mr Champions League' seeks final Asian crown
Having earned the nickname "Mr. Champions League" in Europe by lifting five titles, Ronaldo is eager to add an Asian trophy to his cabinet. The 2026-27 season represents his third appearance in the tournament with Al-Nassr.
His full debut campaign in 2023-24 ended in quarter-final heartbreak on penalties against eventual champions Al Ain, despite the forward registering six goals and two assists in nine matches.
Ronaldo enjoyed even better individual returns the following year, scoring eight goals in eight games. However, Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale ended Al Nassr’s run in the semi-finals with a 3-2 victory.
- AFP
Rested stars focus on continental redemption
Before kicking off their Asian campaign, Al-Nassr must first navigate Matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League against Al-Khaleej. Postecoglou will protect his core stars to ensure peak fitness for the midweek continental test.
With Ronaldo having signaled that this campaign could be his last as an active professional, the stakes could not be higher. Rejoining forces with a fit Coman could provide the ideal formula for success against familiar foes Al Ain.
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