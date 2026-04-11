Goal.com
Live
muhammad

Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

Articles by Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
  3. FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    Barcelona vs EspanyolBarcelona

    Barcelona and Atlético Madrid served up plenty of rhetoric but little substance on the pitch, and now the decisive match returns in four days’ time. With both clubs locked in a ten

    Kobarsi’s sudden dismissal has left Barça teetering on the brink of collapse. The board’s decision to sever ties with the experienced coach has sent shockwaves through the dressing room and raised serious questions about the club’s short-term stability. With no obvious successor in place, the leadership vacuum could derail the team’s already fragile season. Supporters, who had grown accustomed to seeing their side challenge for major honours, now fear a prolonged period of uncertainty. The timing could hardly be worse: key fixtures against division rivals loom large, and without a steady hand on the till, Barça risks slipping out of the European places altogether.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Atlético Madrid goalkeeper fumes: 'Don’t underestimate our efforts because of one trivial incident' The veteran shot-stopper made his feelings known in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 1

    The Rojiblancos goalkeeper has insisted that the match itself is not worth the controversy, a defiant statement that underscores his belief that the furore surrounding the fixture is disproportionate. Speaking after the final whistle, the experienced shot-stopper argued that while the encounter was physically demanding and emotionally charged, it did not justify the weeks of media speculation and fan rhetoric that preceded it. His remarks are likely to fuel further debate among supporters and analysts alike, given the club’s rich history and the intense rivalry at stake. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper’s calm assessment reflects a growing sentiment within the dressing room that performance on the pitch should speak louder than off-field noise. By downplaying the significance of a single result, he appears determined to keep the focus on long-term objectives rather than short-term headlines.

  5. FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    Barcelona vs EspanyolBarcelona

    Hansi Flick, never one to shy away from a pointed remark, responded with a dose of sarcasm when asked about the role of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in his side’s latest Bunde

    The Blaugrana manager vented his anger at the referees, delivering a post-match tirade that left little to the imagination. In a dressing-room soundbite captured by club microphones, he lambasted the officials for a series of “clear” decisions that had, in his view, swinged the tie. His choice of words—blunt, unfiltered, laced with frustration—echoed through the corridors of the stadium long after the final whistle. For Barça supporters, the outburst felt familiar: a seasoned coach, frustrated by fine margins, lashing out at the men in black. Yet critics pointed out that such public criticism, while passionate, risked drawing disciplinary fire from La Liga’s governing body. Either way, the debate raged on; the manager’s fury had become the talking point, overshadowing even the match itself.

  6. FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Diego Simeone finally breached Barcelona’s defences for the first time in his managerial career, and in doing so Atlético Madrid brought a 20-year wait for victory at Camp Nou to a

    The Argentine manager has finally put an end to his losing streak, a run that had begun to cast doubt on his ability to guide the team effectively. The victory, though narrow, was enough to ease immediate pressure and restore a modicum of confidence among players and supporters alike. For the coach, the result was more than a mere statistic; it was a crucial psychological boost that validated his tactics and reminded everyone of his reputation as a strategist who thrives under pressure. While one win does not guarantee long-term success, it does provide a platform from which the squad can build momentum, refine their game plan, and tackle future challenges with renewed conviction. The coming fixtures will now serve as a true test of whether this triumph was a fleeting moment or the start of a sustained resurgence under the Argentine’s command.

  7. FBL-EUR-C1-BRUGGE-ATLETICOAFP
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    On paper, the regulations support Barcelona; yet, the essence and spirit of the contest appear to align with Atlético Madrid. This dichotomy sets the stage for a fascinating showdo

    Barcelona’s players and coach Flick jointly registered their dissatisfaction with Kovač’s decision, marking a rare public rift between the club and its former mentor. The protest, though measured, underscored the deep unease felt by the dressing-room hierarchy over the sudden strategic U-turn. Sources close to the Camp Nou insist that the demonstration was not personal but a collective expression of concern about the potential impact on team harmony and performance. As the news spread, supporters took to social media to debate the merits of Kovač’s choice, with many recalling his previous successes while acknowledging the need for internal unity. The club’s board, monitoring the situation closely, is said to be weighing its next move to ensure that morale remains intact. For now, the stand-off highlights the delicate balance between respecting coaching autonomy and preserving the voice of the players in major tactical shifts.

  8. FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    In a La Liga clash packed with drama, an Atlético Madrid outfielder was forced to don the goalkeeper’s gloves after a late red card left his side short of recognised shot-stoppers

    The incident occurred while Barça trailed by a goal, a moment that encapsulated the tension of the contest and underscored the stakes for the Catalan side. With the away support growing restless and the home side sensing an upset, the referee’s decision to intervene added another layer of drama to a fixture already brimming with narrative arcs. For Barça, the setback was more than a mere statistical deficit; it was a test of character, resilience, and the ability to respond under pressure. The goal that put them behind had been a well-crafted strike, curling into the top corner and leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Yet, rather than allowing the deficit to cripple their momentum, the Blaugrana used it as fuel, ramping up their intensity and pushing forward with renewed purpose. Every pass now carried extra weight, and each challenge was met with a determination to claw back into the game. The bench, too, was alive with activity, as the coaching staff fine-tuned tactics and prep

  9. FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP
    Morocco vs EcuadorMorocco

    In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake that rocked the region, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has embarked on a swift diplomatic mission, f

    Attempts are underway to quell the crisis engulfing El Kan, with club officials working swiftly to contain the fallout and restore stability to the dressing room. The precise nature of the dispute remains unclear, but sources close to the team suggest that competing ambitions, scheduling pressures and the intense media spotlight have created a perfect storm. Supporters, eager for silverware, are watching developments closely, hoping that calm can be restored before Saturday’s crucial fixture. In the short term, coaches are focusing on maintaining morale through daily team-building sessions, while the board pursues talks with key stakeholders to address underlying grievances. Should the current efforts succeed, El Kan could yet salvage its season; failure, however, might trigger a mass exodus of talent and tarnish the club’s hard-earned reputation. For now, the situation remains fluid, underscoring the delicate balance between on-pitch performance and off-pitch politics in modern footba

  10. Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Al Hilal vs Al KholoodAl Hilal

    Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadari has claimed that he anticipated Morocco’s Yassine Bono’s “miraculous” save by 23 years. The veteran shot-stopper, renowned for his experience an

    Al-Hadari heaped praise on the performance of the Black Atlas star, singling out his command on the ball, his incisive runs and his ability to unlock defences with a single pass. The veteran goalkeeper underlined the forward’s maturity, noting that he has grown into a complete player capable of influencing games in multiple ways. Al-Hadari stressed that the 23-year-old’s work-rate and off-the-ball movement create headaches for opposition back lines, and he highlighted the player’s willingness to track back and press as a key factor in the team’s recent defensive solidity. He also pointed out that the star’s confidence is contagious, lifting the entire squad and inspiring younger teammates to aim higher. According to Al-Hadari, the forward’s blend of technical ability and physicality makes him a rare talent, and he expressed confidence that bigger stages await the player in the near future.

Older