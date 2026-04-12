Real Madrid is weighing a move to bring former midfielder Toni Kroos back to the club in a senior administrative or sporting role.

Prominent Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the idea is still under internal review, and no formal offer has been made to Kroos at this stage.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Kroos is expected back at the start of next season. The club feels his input at Valdebebas and across daily operations will aid growth, whatever role he ultimately fills once terms are finalised.

Kroos’s farewell remains etched in Madridista memory: his emotional last appearance at the Bernabéu left many in tears, yet the German had the final word six days later, lifting a sixth Champions League to cap his career in style. in 2024, providing the perfect finale to his playing days.