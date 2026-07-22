Morocco star "very excited" after move to his new club

Moroccan international defender Issa Diop has expressed his delight at joining England's Ipswich Town, signing from Fulham on a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.

Diop spoke after the club confirmed the deal on Wednesday: "I am very excited about the next step in my career with Ipswich Town. I know the size of the club and its history, and I enjoyed all the conversations before making my decision".

"I feel this is the right place for me," he added. "It has been a busy summer with the Morocco national team at the World Cup, but I am proud to be joining the club, and I look forward to meeting the coaching staff, my team-mates and the fans soon".

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Manager Gary O'Neil welcomed the arrival and praised the defender's extensive Premier League experience with Fulham and West Ham. "Issa is a seasoned player who has played a large number of matches in the Premier League, and we are pleased to have him with us. He is a strong defender who adds experience and stability to the defensive line," he said.

Diop ranks among Ipswich Town's most notable signings of the current summer window. The club are building for a Premier League campaign after winning promotion back to the top flight.

Ipswich hope he can hand their defence more strength and stability, drawing on his long experience on English pitches and his physical qualities.

Fulham sanctioned the Moroccan's exit with a year left on his deal, opting to cash in this window rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.



