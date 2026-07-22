In video: The man of big deals meets Barcelona officials, with two urgent files on the table

Barcelona hosted a significant meeting on Wednesday evening. Famous Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes sat down with Catalan club officials, on the sidelines of preparations to unveil Germany's Karim Adeyemi as a new Blaugrana signing on Thursday.

Those in attendance discussed a number of transfer files, according to journalist Carlos Monfort of the Catalan newspaper "SPORT".

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Monfort revealed that Mendes had dinner with Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, and Alejandro Echevarria, an adviser to club president Joan Laporta.

Two names dominated the talks. They discussed the future of midfielder Marc Casado, along with the definitive return of Portugal's Joao Cancelo to Barcelona, after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Camp Nou from Saudi side Al Hilal.

Mendes also represents Alejandro Balde and Hector Fort, the report added, but their futures do not currently require any urgent decisions.

The agent holds strong ties with Real Madrid too. He engineered the deal that brought Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho back to the Royal club earlier this summer.







