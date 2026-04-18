Blackburn Rovers Overview

Standings
Championship
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Birmingham City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bolton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
Blackburn Rovers were founded in 1875, following a meeting that took place between two men of the Shrewsbury School. Blackburn Rovers are among the founding members of the Football League, the oldest football league in the world.
Blackburn Rovers are owned by Venky's, an Indian poultry company which is part of the V H Group.
Blackburn Rovers played their games at four grounds – Oozehead Ground, Pleasington Cricket Ground, Alexandra Meadows, Leamington Road – before making a permanent shift to Ewood Park in 1890.
Ewood Park has a capacity of 31,367. In 1913, a double-tiered Riverside Stand saw the capacity exceed the 70,000-mark.
Blackburn Rovers have won 10 trophies in total - three first division titles, six FA Cups, and one League Cup.
Southampton are yet to be crowned the champions of the Premier League. They have never won an English top flight title.
Blackburn Rovers have won three English top-flight titles, with only one league triumph in the Premier League era (1994-95).
Derek Fazackerley is Blackburn Rovers' all-time leading appearance maker in club history, featuring in 671 games in an 18-year span for the club.
Blackburn Rovers' leading goalscorer of all-time is former English striker Simon Garner, who netted 194 goals in a 14-year stint at the club.
David Raya, Bob Crompton, Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Simon Garner, Brad Freidel, Roque Santa Cruz, and David Dunn are some of the most famous players to have represented Blackburn Rovers.
Blackburn Rovers are nicknamed The Riversiders, a reference to one of the stands at Ewood Park, the Riverside Stand, being adjacent to a river.