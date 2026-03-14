It's a huge match at both ends of the Championship table when promotion-chasing Millwall face beleaguered Blackburn.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Millwall vs Blackburn as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Millwall vs Blackburn with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Millwall vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

Millwall VS Blackburn will kick off ON 14 Mar 2026 AT 11:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Promotion-chasing Millwall welcomes a battling Blackburn Rovers side to the Den on Saturday. With Millwall gunning for an automatic promotion spot and Rovers just a single point above the relegation zone, this fixture has tongues wagging all over England.

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Under manager Alex Neil, Millwall have recently strung together four consecutive wins, conceding only once in that sequence. This season, they've kept 15 clean sheets.

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Michael O'Neill's Blackburn have been ravaged by injuries all campaign. Skipper Todd Cantwell made a substitute appearance in midweek and should be back in the fold here, so that's a timely boost for Rovers.

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Key stats & injuries

While Massimo Luongo, Lukas Jensen, and Dan Kelly remain long-term absentees, the squad has been boosted by the return of Will Smallbone and Joe Bryan

Blackburn triker Andri Gudjohnsen will miss the remainder of the season due to ankle surgery. He joins Sondre Tronstad and Lewis Miller on the sidelines.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs Blackburn Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Neil Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. O'Neill

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Blackburn today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: